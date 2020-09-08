$87.41 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $87.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $96.57 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $128.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $370.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.30 million to $396.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $424.05 million, with estimates ranging from $364.40 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 747,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,229. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

