AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.19

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 8428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

