AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.19

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 8428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

