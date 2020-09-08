AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,338,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. 8,560,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

