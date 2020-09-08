ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,720,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,670. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

