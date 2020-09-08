Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $26.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.15. The company had a trading volume of 218,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.