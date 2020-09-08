Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41. Adyen has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.