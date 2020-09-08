Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP reduced its position in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231,948 shares during the quarter. Agenus comprises approximately 1.4% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.50% of Agenus worth $50,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 93.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,471 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 56.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $719.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.08. Agenus Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares in the company, valued at $62,760,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

