AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nomura raised shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of AGPYY opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

