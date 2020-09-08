Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,313,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,498,000 after acquiring an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

APD traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $294.52. 1,375,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.72 and a 200-day moving average of $244.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

