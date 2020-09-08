Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
