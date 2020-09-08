Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

