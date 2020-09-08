Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $538,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.