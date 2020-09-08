Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $60.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1,530.83. 181,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,549.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,082.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.