Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $58.65 on Tuesday, reaching $1,532.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,393.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

