Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $60.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1,521.00. 135,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,548.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,392.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.