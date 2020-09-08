AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $363.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.33. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMERCO by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMERCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

