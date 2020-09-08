America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value and reducing debt. The company launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G for more entertainment. With an increase in the subscriber base, the company strengthened its position in core markets. It continues to invest in advanced technologies to optimize network capabilities. The Nextel Brazil buyout reinforced America Movil’s spectrum portfolio in the postpaid segment. Currently, it is focused on undertaking cost-cutting initiatives in Latin America. However, AT&T’s entry into the Mexico telecom industry is a major setback, which is likely to affect America Movil’s market position in Latin American countries.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

AMX opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $623,917,000 after buying an additional 13,460,160 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,490,000 after buying an additional 3,236,164 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 38.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

