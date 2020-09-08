Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $20.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.03 million and the lowest is $20.27 million. Investar reported sales of $17.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $82.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.73 million, with estimates ranging from $77.74 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit