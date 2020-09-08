Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $20.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.03 million and the lowest is $20.27 million. Investar reported sales of $17.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $82.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.73 million, with estimates ranging from $77.74 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

