Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.65 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $547.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $554.40 million. Snap reported sales of $446.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,509.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock valued at $102,366,324 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $734,687,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,299,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $105,871,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 19,324,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,197,459. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

