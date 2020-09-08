Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $23.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.49 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $32.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $97.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $101.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $115.01 million, with estimates ranging from $98.09 million to $125.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $4,010,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $3,944,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 293,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 15.43%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

