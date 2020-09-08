Analysts Expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million.

Several analysts have commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock worth $539,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 81,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

