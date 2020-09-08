Analysts Set Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) PT at €52.91

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.91 ($62.24).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

FRA BNR traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €53.64 ($63.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,129 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.63 and a 200 day moving average of €45.10. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

