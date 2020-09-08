Analysts Set Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €11.16

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.16 ($13.13).

PSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded up €0.39 ($0.46) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €10.46 ($12.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,277,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

