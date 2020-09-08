Analysts Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Price Target at €49.17

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.33 ($59.22).

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR STM traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €46.88 ($55.15). 47,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.14. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.