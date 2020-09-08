Analysts Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Price Target at €49.17

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.33 ($59.22).

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

ETR STM traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €46.88 ($55.15). 47,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.14. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

