Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,074 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,306. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.