Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 4,780.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences comprises 2.9% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $46,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 16,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

