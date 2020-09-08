Artal Group S.A. Invests $18.61 Million in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,612,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.71% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPTX stock remained flat at $$27.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,390. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

