Artal Group S.A. Lowers Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Artal Group S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.0% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $34,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.21. The stock had a trading volume of 607,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

