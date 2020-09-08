Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Holdings Lowered by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,819 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 295,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $965.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Arvinas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

