ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of Buy.

ASMIY opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

