Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

