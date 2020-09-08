Australian Finance Group Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:AFG)

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.91.

Get Australian Finance Group alerts:

In other Australian Finance Group news, insider Craig Carter 133,441 shares of Australian Finance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.