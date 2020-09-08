Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $21.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 169,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,787. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Analyst Recommendations for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit