Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $21.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 169,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,787. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

