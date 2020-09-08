Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,021,669 shares of company stock worth $33,625,922 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

