Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,347 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.8% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $136,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 554,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.