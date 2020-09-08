Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $14.01 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 418,210 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $144,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at $909,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Azul by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

