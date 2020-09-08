Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $14.01 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
