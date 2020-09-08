Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.66.

BLDP opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

