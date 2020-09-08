Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 25,546 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,560,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 338.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 154,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,386. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.73. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

