Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 646,675 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.32% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,852,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after purchasing an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,880,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $126.39. 1,821,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

