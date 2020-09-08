Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 931,909 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 15.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,960,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.82. 2,007,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,376. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

