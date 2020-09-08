Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 39.31% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,824,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

