Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,290,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 1,460,327 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

