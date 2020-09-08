Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,624,863 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.59% of TJX Companies worth $961,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TJX Companies by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 7,826,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,890. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

