Bank of America Corp DE Buys 20,266,614 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,266,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.30% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,230,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 28,898,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,895,521. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

