Bank of America Corp DE Buys 293,359 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 13.82% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,562,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,958. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.