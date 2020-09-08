Bank of America Corp DE Buys 357,379 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of Diageo worth $710,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 574,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.43. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

