Bank of America Corp DE Buys 425,510 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $769,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock worth $15,979,493. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

ICE traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,243. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

