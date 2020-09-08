Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,238,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.56% of Chubb worth $892,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,293. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

