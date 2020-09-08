Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 12.71% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $923,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 795,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,869. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

