Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,167,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 165,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average of $188.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.