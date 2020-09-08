Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.85 Billion Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,785,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,428,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,853,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,716,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

